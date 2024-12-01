Left Menu

FIA President Faces F1 Driver Backlash Over Financial Transparency

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem urged Formula One drivers to focus solely on racing amid their calls for clarity on race fine allocations and recent staff changes. Despite criticism, Ben Sulayem emphasized the governance of FIA's internal matters, highlighting their investment in grassroots racing and the staff overhaul under his leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 19:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has urged Formula One drivers to focus on racing as they question financial transparency and recent staff changes within the governing body. The tension escalated after drivers sought clarity on how fines were used and the reasons behind the sudden departure of key figures such as race director Niels Wittich.

Ben Sulayem, speaking ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix, addressed these concerns, pointing out that drivers are not expected to disclose their financial decisions and should not expect the FIA to do so either. In response to suggestions of an internal crisis, he highlighted significant investments and new staff additions to the FIA under his leadership.

Despite the pushback, Ben Sulayem reassured that funds had been channeled into grassroots racing and maintained confidence in the new team. He dismissed claims of turmoil, asserting a stable and growing organization with a positive fiscal forecast for the upcoming year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

