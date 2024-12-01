FIA President Faces F1 Driver Backlash Over Financial Transparency

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has urged Formula One drivers to focus on racing as they question financial transparency and recent staff changes within the governing body. The tension escalated after drivers sought clarity on how fines were used and the reasons behind the sudden departure of key figures such as race director Niels Wittich.

Ben Sulayem, speaking ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix, addressed these concerns, pointing out that drivers are not expected to disclose their financial decisions and should not expect the FIA to do so either. In response to suggestions of an internal crisis, he highlighted significant investments and new staff additions to the FIA under his leadership.

Despite the pushback, Ben Sulayem reassured that funds had been channeled into grassroots racing and maintained confidence in the new team. He dismissed claims of turmoil, asserting a stable and growing organization with a positive fiscal forecast for the upcoming year.

(With inputs from agencies.)