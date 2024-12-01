Chelsea's Decisive Victory: A 3-0 Triumph Over Aston Villa

Chelsea's commanding 3-0 victory against Aston Villa on Sunday propelled them to second place in the Premier League. The match saw standout performances from Nicolas Jackson, captain Enzo Fernandez, and rising star Cole Palmer, each of whom found the back of the net in a memorable display.

Senegalese striker Jackson opened the scoring just seven minutes into the match with a precise side-footed finish from Marc Cucurella's cross. Twenty-nine minutes later, Fernandez capitalized on defensive lapses, expertly converting a pass from Palmer to double the lead.

Cole Palmer capped off the scoring in style, with an exquisite left-footed shot that sailed into the top corner, past substitute goalkeeper Robin Olsen in the 83rd minute. This dominant win temporarily places Chelsea level on points with Arsenal, while Aston Villa slips to 11th place in the standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)