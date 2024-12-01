Left Menu

Verstappen Dominates Qatar GP, Ferrari Closes in on McLaren

Max Verstappen triumphed in the Qatar Grand Prix, strengthening his position in the racing world. Ferrari narrowed McLaren's lead to 21 points, leaving the constructor's title race to be decided at the final showdown in Abu Dhabi. Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri completed the podium.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen emerged victorious at the Qatar Grand Prix, showcasing a stellar performance that emphasizes his dominance this season. The intense competition for the constructor's title will culminate next weekend in Abu Dhabi, as Ferrari continues to chip away at McLaren's lead, now reduced to a mere 21 points.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc delivered an impressive drive to finish in second place, providing a crucial boost to the team's standing and intensifying the fight for supremacy against their rivals, McLaren.

In third place was McLaren's Oscar Piastri, whose position on the podium underscores McLaren's resilience as the season finale approaches. The dramatic battle between these top teams sets the stage for an electrifying end to the Formula 1 season.

