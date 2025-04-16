Oscar Piastri Aims to Make Australian F1 History in Saudi Arabia

Oscar Piastri is on the verge of delivering a historic moment for Australian motorsport as he prepares to lead the Formula One championship for the first time in 15 years if he wins in Saudi Arabia this weekend. The 24-year-old McLaren driver has already secured two victories this season, making him a frontrunner in the championship.

Piastri's journey to the top has seen him claim victory in Bahrain and Shanghai, showcasing his potential to dominate the Jeddah circuit, which he describes as a personal favorite. His teammate, Lando Norris, who currently sits three points ahead, will be a key competitor, alongside contenders Max Verstappen and George Russell.

As the F1 calendar approaches its climax with a thrilling triple header, other drivers like Charles Leclerc and rookies like Oliver Bearman are also vying for their own moments of glory. The race marks Jeddah as a crucial battleground, with a mix of established champions and rising talents seeking to make their mark in the record books.

(With inputs from agencies.)