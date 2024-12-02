Camille Rast's Stunning Slalom Triumph
Switzerland's Camille Rast clinched her first World Cup win in the Killington slalom, outperforming Sweden's Anna Swenn Larsson and Switzerland's Wendy Holdener. Pre-race favorite Mikaela Shiffrin, aiming for a milestone victory, was hurt in a crash, leaving Rast to top the World Cup standings.
Camille Rast of Switzerland captured her first Women's World Cup slalom victory in Killington, Vermont, elevating her to the top of the World Cup standings. Rast's win came after delivering a stunning performance to outpace Sweden's Anna Swenn Larsson and fellow Swiss skier Wendy Holdener.
The weekend was initially marked as a potential milestone for American skier Mikaela Shiffrin, who was seeking her 100th World Cup victory before a crash during the giant slalom left her injured. Shiffrin, renowned for her six victories at Killington, sustained a puncture wound and muscle trauma.
Despite Shiffrin's mishap, it was a moment of triumph for Rast, who expressed disbelief and joy at her victory. With the season in its early stages, the 21-year-old remains optimistic and aims to maintain her momentum going forward.
