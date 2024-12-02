Left Menu

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Terry Griffiths, former world snooker champion, has passed away at the age of 77 after battling dementia. Griffiths secured the Triple Crown of snooker titles between 1979 and 1982. His legacy as a snooker legend is remembered across the sport as his family mourns his loss in South Wales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 05:53 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 05:53 IST
Snooker has lost one of its most esteemed champions with the death of Terry Griffiths, who passed away at the age of 77 following a battle with dementia. His family confirmed the news on Sunday.

Griffiths etched his name in snooker history by winning the World Title in 1979, the Masters in 1980, and completing the Triple Crown with the UK Championship in 1982. Known for his steadfast performance throughout the 1980s and early 1990s, Griffiths consistently reached at least the quarter-finals of the World Championships and was a finalist in 1988.

Family and colleagues remember Griffiths as a proud Welshman, whose contributions have left an indelible mark on the sport. Tributes continue to pour in as the World Snooker Tour honors him as an 'all-time snooker great.'

