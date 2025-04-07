Left Menu

Rain Halts Masters Practice, Fans Evacuated Amid Storm Threats

The Masters golf tournament faced disruptions as practice was suspended due to worsening rain and thunderstorms. Spectators were evacuated after initially being allowed to enter. Forecasts predicted severe weather throughout the afternoon, but the remainder of the week promises favorable conditions. Only a few players practiced solo Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Augusta | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:52 IST
Rain Halts Masters Practice, Fans Evacuated Amid Storm Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Masters golf tournament faced an unprecedented interruption as practice sessions were suspended late Monday morning. Spectators were evacuated from the golf course amid escalating rain and looming thunderstorms.

Initially, Augusta National had considered closing the course to spectators in the morning. However, light rain led to a temporary reprieve, allowing fans about 3 1/2 hours to enjoy the grounds.

Forecasters anticipate severe afternoon storms with potential downpours of 1 to 2 inches of rain. Despite Monday's disruptions, the rest of the week is expected to feature sunny skies and temperatures reaching the 70s Fahrenheit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025