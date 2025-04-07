Rain Halts Masters Practice, Fans Evacuated Amid Storm Threats
The Masters golf tournament faced disruptions as practice was suspended due to worsening rain and thunderstorms. Spectators were evacuated after initially being allowed to enter. Forecasts predicted severe weather throughout the afternoon, but the remainder of the week promises favorable conditions. Only a few players practiced solo Monday.
The Masters golf tournament faced an unprecedented interruption as practice sessions were suspended late Monday morning. Spectators were evacuated from the golf course amid escalating rain and looming thunderstorms.
Initially, Augusta National had considered closing the course to spectators in the morning. However, light rain led to a temporary reprieve, allowing fans about 3 1/2 hours to enjoy the grounds.
Forecasters anticipate severe afternoon storms with potential downpours of 1 to 2 inches of rain. Despite Monday's disruptions, the rest of the week is expected to feature sunny skies and temperatures reaching the 70s Fahrenheit.
