Vijay Singh Withdraws from the Masters After 25 Years

Vijay Singh, due to an unspecified injury, will not attend this year's Masters, breaking his streak since his debut in 1994. This marks the 25th anniversary of his Masters win. Singh, a Hall of Famer, has had an illustrious career, including two PGA Championship victories.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Augusta | Updated: 07-04-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 19:51 IST
- Country:
- United States
Vijay Singh has withdrawn from the Masters tournament this year, citing an injury, marking the first time the veteran will miss the prestigious event since 1994.
This year would have been the 25th anniversary of Singh's memorable victory at Augusta National, where he triumphed over noted competitors like Tiger Woods and David Duval.
The Hall of Famer, who also boasts two PGA Championship titles, recently placed in a tie for 18th at a PGA Tour Champions event in Florida. The Masters field this year consists of 95 players, the largest since 2015.
