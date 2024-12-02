Left Menu

Turning the Tide: Mohammed Siraj's Triumphant Comeback

Mohammed Siraj credits senior bowler Jasprit Bumrah for his impressive comeback in India's comeback win in the Perth Test against Australia. After a struggling home series against New Zealand, Siraj found form under Bumrah's guidance, taking five wickets in the first Test. Support from coaching staff also contributed to his revival.

Updated: 02-12-2024 11:14 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 11:14 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Mohammed Siraj has transformed his performance, securing five wickets in India's remarkable comeback victory against Australia during the Perth Test.

Siraj attributes his resurgence to invaluable guidance from senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The bowler's perseverance bore fruit after a challenging home series against New Zealand.

Support from Indian coaching figures, including Bharat Arun and current bowling coach Morne Morkel, also played a crucial role in reigniting Siraj's potential. Now, he prepares for the pink-ball challenge in Adelaide, anxious to continue his wicket-taking form.

(With inputs from agencies.)

