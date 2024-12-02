Turning the Tide: Mohammed Siraj's Triumphant Comeback

In a dramatic turn of events, Mohammed Siraj has transformed his performance, securing five wickets in India's remarkable comeback victory against Australia during the Perth Test.

Siraj attributes his resurgence to invaluable guidance from senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The bowler's perseverance bore fruit after a challenging home series against New Zealand.

Support from Indian coaching figures, including Bharat Arun and current bowling coach Morne Morkel, also played a crucial role in reigniting Siraj's potential. Now, he prepares for the pink-ball challenge in Adelaide, anxious to continue his wicket-taking form.

