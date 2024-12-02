Left Menu

Dynamic Duo: Palmer and Jackson Boost Chelsea's Prospects

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer discusses his growing field chemistry with forward Nicolas Jackson. Both players contributed goals in Chelsea’s 3-0 victory over Aston Villa. With improved consistency, Chelsea aims for a Champions League spot. Despite being a relatively new team, they show promise against seasoned competitors like Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 12:18 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 12:03 IST
Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer expressed optimism about his burgeoning on-field partnership with forward Nicolas Jackson. Both players were instrumental in Chelsea’s commanding 3-0 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday in the Premier League.

The duo's synergy has been evident, with each player netting eight league goals so far this season. Palmer described their relationship as one built on daily communication, stating, "We speak every day and are working hard to translate this to our performance on the pitch."

Following a sixth-place finish last season, Chelsea's improved consistency this year, with only losses against Manchester City and Liverpool, has sparked hopes for a Champions League berth. As Palmer noted, it remains early in the season, but continuous winning is key. Enzo Maresca’s squad is set to face Southampton midweek before a Sunday clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

