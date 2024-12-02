Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Guinea Stadium: Fatal Stampede During Soccer Match

A tragic stampede at a soccer match in Nzerekore, Guinea, resulted in dozens of fatalities, including children, as clashes erupted over a disputed penalty. Security forces used tear gas to control the chaos. The incident has sparked calls for an investigation amidst political tensions in the country.

  • Guinea

A fatal stampede unfolded at a soccer match in Nzerekore, Guinea, leading to dozens of deaths, including children. The tragic event occurred during clashes that erupted over a disputed penalty in a local tournament final, held in honor of the nation's military leader, Mamadi Doumbouya.

Guinea's Prime Minister, Amadou Oury Bah, confirmed the incident on the X platform, indicating that the regional authorities are working to restore order. Security forces reportedly used tear gas to manage the chaos, according to local media, which escalated following the controversial penalty that sparked outrage among fans.

The National Alliance for Alternation and Democracy, a coalition of political parties, has called for an investigation into the incident. The tournament was criticized for allegedly supporting Doumbouya's political ambitions amidst Guinea's military leadership, which has faced scrutiny since the 2021 ousting of President Alpha Conde.

(With inputs from agencies.)

