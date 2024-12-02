Tragedy Strikes Guinea Stadium: Fatal Stampede During Soccer Match

A fatal stampede unfolded at a soccer match in Nzerekore, Guinea, leading to dozens of deaths, including children. The tragic event occurred during clashes that erupted over a disputed penalty in a local tournament final, held in honor of the nation's military leader, Mamadi Doumbouya.

Guinea's Prime Minister, Amadou Oury Bah, confirmed the incident on the X platform, indicating that the regional authorities are working to restore order. Security forces reportedly used tear gas to manage the chaos, according to local media, which escalated following the controversial penalty that sparked outrage among fans.

The National Alliance for Alternation and Democracy, a coalition of political parties, has called for an investigation into the incident. The tournament was criticized for allegedly supporting Doumbouya's political ambitions amidst Guinea's military leadership, which has faced scrutiny since the 2021 ousting of President Alpha Conde.

(With inputs from agencies.)