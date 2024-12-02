Jasprit Bumrah: India's Future Captain?

Cheteshwar Pujara has recommended Jasprit Bumrah for consideration as a future captain of the Indian cricket team. Pujara praised Bumrah's leadership qualities and his ability to steer the team to significant victories, notably against Australia, and in challenging series.

Under Bumrah's captaincy, India achieved one of their most commanding victories in Australia, showcasing his leadership skills in the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma. Pujara emphasized Bumrah's selfless approach and team-centric mentality.

Despite the pressure of a tough series loss to New Zealand at home, Bumrah's performance remains a beacon of hope for India's cricket future. Rohit Sharma is set to return for the next Test, with Bumrah passing the captaincy baton back.

(With inputs from agencies.)