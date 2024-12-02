Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Secure Winning Mix at IPL Mega Auction

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya praised the team's successful strategy at the IPL mega auction in Jeddah, where they secured a balanced mix of young talent and experienced players, including Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar. Pandya highlighted the facilities and development opportunities MI offers its younger players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 14:50 IST
Mumbai Indians Secure Winning Mix at IPL Mega Auction
Hardik Pandya. (Photo- X/MI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya expressed satisfaction with the team's results at the IPL mega auction held in Jeddah, emphasizing their successful blend of youthful vigor and seasoned expertise.

Pandya explained that the franchise stuck to a clear plan targeting both emerging talents and well-established players, a strategy that resulted in acquiring key figures like Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar.

Emphasizing development, Pandya urged the new young recruits to work hard, promising that Mumbai Indians offer top-notch facilities to nurture and develop them into world-class cricketers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024