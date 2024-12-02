Saurashtra's Record-Breaking Victory Shakes Up Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Standings

In a commanding display, Saurashtra posted a massive 266 for 6, securing a 78-run victory over Group B leaders Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. This result, marking their fourth win in five matches, elevates Saurashtra to second place, closely trailing Baroda and Gujarat on net run rate.

Key contributions from wicketkeeper Harvik Desai, who hit a rapid 76, and explosive innings by Jay Gohil and Tarang Goel were instrumental in setting this formidable total. Baroda, missing their star Hardik Pandya, faltered early in their chase, ending at 188 for 8 but retaining their top position in the standings.

Elsewhere, Karnataka's Vasuki Koushik delivered a match-winning spell, ripping through Tamil Nadu's lineup, reducing them to 7 for 4, and eventually securing a victory with Manish Pandey's patient innings. Meanwhile, Punjab kept their knockout hopes alive with a narrow win over Hyderabad, and Andhra maintained their unbeaten run, gearing up for crucial matches ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)