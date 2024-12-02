Left Menu

Saurashtra's Record-Breaking Victory Shakes Up Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Standings

Saurashtra's 266-run blitz against Baroda clinches a 78-run win, advancing them to second place in group standings. Karnataka dismantles Tamil Nadu with Vasuki Koushik's exceptional bowling. Punjab and Andhra secure crucial victories to stay in knockout contention, while Tamil Nadu's reign ends. Key performances define the tournament's thrilling progression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:19 IST
Saurashtra's Record-Breaking Victory Shakes Up Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Standings
Harvik Desai (Instagram/@harvik_desai_99). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a commanding display, Saurashtra posted a massive 266 for 6, securing a 78-run victory over Group B leaders Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. This result, marking their fourth win in five matches, elevates Saurashtra to second place, closely trailing Baroda and Gujarat on net run rate.

Key contributions from wicketkeeper Harvik Desai, who hit a rapid 76, and explosive innings by Jay Gohil and Tarang Goel were instrumental in setting this formidable total. Baroda, missing their star Hardik Pandya, faltered early in their chase, ending at 188 for 8 but retaining their top position in the standings.

Elsewhere, Karnataka's Vasuki Koushik delivered a match-winning spell, ripping through Tamil Nadu's lineup, reducing them to 7 for 4, and eventually securing a victory with Manish Pandey's patient innings. Meanwhile, Punjab kept their knockout hopes alive with a narrow win over Hyderabad, and Andhra maintained their unbeaten run, gearing up for crucial matches ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024