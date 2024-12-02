Australia Aims for Comeback as India Dominates Early BGT Series

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series has begun with fervor, albeit not in the manner Australia had initially hoped. Australia's Deputy High Commissioner in India, Nicholas McCaffrey, expressed optimism for a comeback after the team's rocky start, emphasizing the resilience of the Australian squad despite being outplayed by India in the first Test.

Indian cricketers showcased exceptional prowess, making a formidable comeback in Perth after initial setbacks. With standout performances, especially from bowler Jasprit Bumrah, India clinched a significant 295-run victory, marking their dominance in the absence of skipper Rohit Sharma.

Ahead of the second Test commencing December 6, the Australian team is determined to showcase their mettle. Meanwhile, India continued to impress during a warm-up match against the Prime Minister's XI. Shubman Gill emerged as a key player, leading India to victory with a half-century, as both teams gear up for the next chapter in the competition.

