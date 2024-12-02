Gambhir Returns to Boost India's Squad Ahead of Adelaide Showdown
India's head coach Gautam Gambhir returns to the team in Australia ahead of the second Test in Adelaide, following his absence for personal reasons. Gambhir's return comes as India preps for the pink-ball Test, now bolstered by the presence of captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's recent form.
- Country:
- Australia
India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, is set to rejoin the team in Australia ahead of the second Test at Adelaide Oval. Gambhir had returned home for personal reasons after the team's significant victory in Perth in the series opener.
During his absence, the Indian squad was supervised by Abhishek Nayar, Ryan ten Doeschate, and Morne Morkel, who successfully led the team to a win in a reduced warm-up game against the Prime Minister's XI at Manuka Oval. The match was cut short due to inclement weather.
As Gambhir resumes his role, finalizing the playing XI becomes a priority, especially with captain Rohit Sharma joining after missing the first game due to family commitments and the promising form of Shubman Gill. The team continues its preparation in Adelaide, with key practice sessions scheduled under lights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Injury Woes Mount for India as Shubman Gill Fractures Thumb
Ganguly Defends Gambhir as Australia Looms in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Kapil Dev Urges India: Play Fearlessly in Border-Gavaskar Trophy Clash
Ganguly On India's Chances in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Injury Could Sideline Shubman Gill from Crucial Border-Gavaskar Test Opener