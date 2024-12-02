Left Menu

Payment Dispute Halts Equestrian Solidarity Projects in India

The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has halted solidarity projects in India over unpaid dues for the 2023 Asian Games. The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) disputes this claim, stating that all payments were cleared by November 20, 2024, with evidence acknowledged by the FEI.

Updated: 02-12-2024 22:02 IST
Payment Dispute Halts Equestrian Solidarity Projects in India
  India

The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has suspended solidarity projects in India, citing unpaid dues for coaching and support during the 2023 Asian Games. Despite EFI's president Jagat Singh receiving this news from FEI official Francisco Lima, the EFI staunchly denies the charge.

Solidarity projects, aimed at developmental initiatives such as coaching courses, are on hold. According to the FEI, India failed to pay officials and coaches who assisted in preparations for the Asian Games. Consequently, until debts are cleared and new executive leadership is in place, India will not receive further projects or courses.

The EFI has responded with surprise, indicating they have cleared all dues by November 20, 2024, and received confirmation from FEI official Catrin Norinder. The confusion appeared to arise from an email sent by a person unaware of the settlement. The EFI is dealing with the matter, seeking resolution with the FEI.

