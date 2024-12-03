Race to the Finish: Champions Return to Defend Titles at Tata Steel World 25K

The Tata Steel World 25K is set to showcase some of the finest international athletes as defending champions Daniel Ebenyo from Kenya and Ethiopia's Sutume Kebede return to uphold their titles on December 15 in Kolkata.

The event holds high stakes with a prize pot totaling USD 142,214, offering equal prize money for both genders. The top winners will earn prizes of up to USD 15,000, and an additional Event Record Bonus of USD 5,000 is also up for grabs.

Highlighting the fierce competition, the race will see seasoned athletes like Bahrain's Desi Jisa and Ethiopia's Degitu Azimeraw, alongside emerging stars, all vying for victory on fast and favorable Kolkata roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)