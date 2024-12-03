Liverpool's Goalkeeper Conundrum and Salah's Future: A Balancing Act

Liverpool's manager, Arne Slot, assured fans that first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker won't be rushed back from his hamstring injury, with standout performances from Caoimhin Kelleher filling the gap. As Liverpool prepares to face Newcastle United midweek, the team remains comfortably ahead in the Premier League.

Slot emphasized the importance of Alisson's full recovery before retaking the field, acknowledging Kelleher's solid contributions. Kelleher has notably stepped up, securing four clean sheets in his last five appearances, including matches against Real Madrid and Manchester City.

In addition to goalkeeping strategies, Slot touched on Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool, with the player's contract soon expiring. Amid speculation, Slot humorously addressed the situation, reiterating the team's focus as they continue their successful season run against formidable opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)