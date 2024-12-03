Left Menu

Arne Slot's Witty Jibe on City's Financial Woes

Arne Slot playfully mocked Manchester City over its numerous financial charges in a news conference, suggesting they might not be in the Premier League next season. This comes after City's poor performance streak and their legal battles following financial breach accusations. City's punishment could include league expulsion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:12 IST
Arne Slot's Witty Jibe on City's Financial Woes
Arne Slot
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Arne Slot, the mastermind behind Liverpool's recent victory over Manchester City, couldn't resist a playful jab at the reigning English Premier League champions regarding their ongoing financial scandal.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Slot humorously speculated about Mohamed Salah's future, hinting that the star player's recent comments might indicate an end to his matchups against City's Guardiola-led team. The reason? Salah might know about City's 115 financial allegations.

Manchester City is currently under scrutiny for alleged financial misconduct spanning from 2009 to 2018, leading to over 100 charges. While City denies these allegations, the ongoing closed-door hearings may result in significant league repercussions, putting their Premier League spot in jeopardy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024