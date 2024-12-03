Arne Slot's Witty Jibe on City's Financial Woes

Arne Slot, the mastermind behind Liverpool's recent victory over Manchester City, couldn't resist a playful jab at the reigning English Premier League champions regarding their ongoing financial scandal.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Slot humorously speculated about Mohamed Salah's future, hinting that the star player's recent comments might indicate an end to his matchups against City's Guardiola-led team. The reason? Salah might know about City's 115 financial allegations.

Manchester City is currently under scrutiny for alleged financial misconduct spanning from 2009 to 2018, leading to over 100 charges. While City denies these allegations, the ongoing closed-door hearings may result in significant league repercussions, putting their Premier League spot in jeopardy.

(With inputs from agencies.)