Olympic Champion Evenepoel Hospitalized After Collision

Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel has been hospitalized after an accident involving a postal vehicle in Belgium, as confirmed by his team, Soudal-QuickStep.

The 24-year-old cyclist reportedly crashed into an open door of the vehicle while training in Oetingen, Belgian media reported. Currently, he is being evaluated in the hospital, and updates remain pending.

Evenepoel, who won gold in both the men's road race and time trial at this year's Paris Olympics, retained consciousness post-collision. However, his bicycle was broken in the incident, leaving him with shoulder and hand pain, according to Soudal-QuickStep's manager Patrick Lefevere.

(With inputs from agencies.)