Olympic Champion Evenepoel Hospitalized After Collision

Remco Evenepoel, a double Olympic champion, has been hospitalized following a collision with a postal vehicle in Belgium. He sustained injuries to his shoulder and hand, and his bicycle was severely damaged. His current condition is under assessment, with no major updates from his team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:28 IST
Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel has been hospitalized after an accident involving a postal vehicle in Belgium, as confirmed by his team, Soudal-QuickStep.

The 24-year-old cyclist reportedly crashed into an open door of the vehicle while training in Oetingen, Belgian media reported. Currently, he is being evaluated in the hospital, and updates remain pending.

Evenepoel, who won gold in both the men's road race and time trial at this year's Paris Olympics, retained consciousness post-collision. However, his bicycle was broken in the incident, leaving him with shoulder and hand pain, according to Soudal-QuickStep's manager Patrick Lefevere.

