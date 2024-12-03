Ruben Amorim's Impact: Shaping Manchester United

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has acknowledged the significant impact Ruben Amorim has already had on Manchester United as they prepare for their Premier League clash. Arteta commended Amorim's success with Sporting and noted his clear vision has noticeably shaped United's playing style.

Fresh from a 4-0 victory over Everton, Amorim's United poses a formidable challenge to second-placed Arsenal, who trail league leaders Liverpool by nine points. Arteta emphasized the positive energy Amorim brings to United, indicating that Arsenal is aware of the challenge yet focused on maintaining their own momentum.

Arsenal must decide on the fitness of key players like Thomas Partey and Gabriel ahead of the game. Arteta also praised Bukayo Saka's outstanding performance this season, highlighting his goals and assists as a testament to his growth. With the league's unpredictability, Arteta remains hopeful about closing the gap with Liverpool.

