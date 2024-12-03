Left Menu

Tiger Woods: Driven by Passion Amidst Challenges

Tiger Woods is determined to return to competitive golf next year, despite recent surgeries and setbacks. The golf legend admitted to tossing this year away due to injuries and not being as competitive as needed. Woods remains passionate about competing and hopeful for a stronger performance in future events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 21:20 IST
Tiger Woods: Driven by Passion Amidst Challenges
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods has reaffirmed his resolve to return to competitive golfing after a challenging season hampered by injuries. Speaking at the Hero World Challenge in Albany, Bahamas, the golfing icon disclosed on Tuesday that he's actively working to recover from a nerve impingement surgery he underwent in September, which curtailed his 2024 season.

Despite the setbacks, Woods expressed his enduring passion for the sport and his intention to make a stronger comeback next year. His schedule remained limited due to recurring injuries over the years, but Woods is optimistic about leveraging his recent procedure for better performance in major tournaments.

Additionally, Woods provided insights during a press conference on the ongoing negotiations between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV tour, expressing hope that a resolution beneficial for fans and players alike would soon emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024