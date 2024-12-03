Tiger Woods: Driven by Passion Amidst Challenges
Tiger Woods is determined to return to competitive golf next year, despite recent surgeries and setbacks. The golf legend admitted to tossing this year away due to injuries and not being as competitive as needed. Woods remains passionate about competing and hopeful for a stronger performance in future events.
Tiger Woods has reaffirmed his resolve to return to competitive golfing after a challenging season hampered by injuries. Speaking at the Hero World Challenge in Albany, Bahamas, the golfing icon disclosed on Tuesday that he's actively working to recover from a nerve impingement surgery he underwent in September, which curtailed his 2024 season.
Despite the setbacks, Woods expressed his enduring passion for the sport and his intention to make a stronger comeback next year. His schedule remained limited due to recurring injuries over the years, but Woods is optimistic about leveraging his recent procedure for better performance in major tournaments.
Additionally, Woods provided insights during a press conference on the ongoing negotiations between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV tour, expressing hope that a resolution beneficial for fans and players alike would soon emerge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
