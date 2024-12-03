India Celebrates Its Paralympic Champions on a Historic Day
India honored its Paralympic athletes on International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Cheques were presented to 29 winners, marking India's unprecedented 18th-place Paralympic finish. State Bank of India revealed new CSR initiatives for supporting inclusivity and sports, aligning with its vision to empower and inspire a nation.
India's Paralympic champions from the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games received honors on Tuesday, an event aligning with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. This occasion saw cheques distributed to 29 Paralympic winners, a celebration of their remarkable achievements which propelled India to its best-ever finish – 18th place – at the Paralympics.
During the ceremony, CS Setty, Chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI), spoke on the significance of India's performance. He remarked, "India's showing in Paris signifies a pivotal chapter in our sporting history. These athletes have shattered limits with their determination and resilience, inspiring an entire nation. At SBI, we take pride in supporting these champions and are committed to nurturing talent and fostering an inclusive sports ecosystem."
In line with its inclusivity mission, SBI announced a partnership with a company specializing in assistive devices for people with paralysis, as part of their CSR plan for FY 2024-25. This initiative aims to distribute assistive devices to around 9,000 Divyangjan in 20 locations across the nation, reiterating the bank's dedication to empowerment, promoting inclusivity, and advancing Indian sports.
