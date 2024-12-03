Left Menu

On Track for 2026: New Sliding Centre Nears Completion for Milano-Cortina Olympics

The construction of a sliding centre for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics is progressing well despite initial concerns over deadlines and costs. Athletes will test the venue in March 2024 after international pressure to use existing facilities was resisted. Athlete safety remains a top priority at the site.

Construction of the new sliding centre for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics is advancing despite time constraints, with initial athlete testing scheduled for March 2024, according to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The decision to build a new track rather than use existing facilities in surrounding countries had sparked IOC concerns over cost and timing. However, Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi confirmed that various sports venues, including the sliding centre, are being developed according to plan.

Sport Director Kit McConnell highlighted that athlete safety is central to the construction process, noting that international federations are working with independent experts to ensure the venue is ready for official competitions in the 2025/26 season. The Games will take place from February 6-22, 2026 in Milan and Cortina D'Ampezzo.

