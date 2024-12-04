Left Menu

Dual Sporting Extravaganza: World Cup 2034 with Winter Olympics

The 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia and the Salt Lake City Winter Olympics will overlap, but an IOC official sees no risk, instead viewing it as a 'feast' for sports fans. This scheduling highlights strong relations between Saudi Arabia, FIFA, and the IOC despite potential logistical challenges.

Updated: 04-12-2024 09:36 IST
  • Switzerland

The scheduling of the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia alongside the Salt Lake City Winter Olympics poses 'no risk' to the Olympics, according to a senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) official.

IOC Executive Director Christophe Dubi remarked during an online briefing post-board meeting, that having such significant sports events in close succession would be 'a real feast' for enthusiasts.

Dubi's insights suggest a favorable January 2034 timeframe for FIFA and Saudi Arabia to host this prestigious soccer event, showing strong ties between Saudi Arabia, FIFA, and the IOC.

