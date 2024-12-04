Dual Sporting Extravaganza: World Cup 2034 with Winter Olympics

The scheduling of the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia alongside the Salt Lake City Winter Olympics poses 'no risk' to the Olympics, according to a senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) official.

IOC Executive Director Christophe Dubi remarked during an online briefing post-board meeting, that having such significant sports events in close succession would be 'a real feast' for enthusiasts.

Dubi's insights suggest a favorable January 2034 timeframe for FIFA and Saudi Arabia to host this prestigious soccer event, showing strong ties between Saudi Arabia, FIFA, and the IOC.

