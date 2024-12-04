Club World Cup Draw Reveals Exciting Matchups

The curtain is rising on the Club World Cup as FIFA unveils the procedure for Thursday's draw in Miami. This newly expanded tournament will showcase 32 teams vying for international supremacy in the United States from June 15 to July 13 next year.

Manchester City and Real Madrid headline Pot 1, joined by European powerhouses Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. Also in Pot 1 are four formidable South American teams: Flamengo, Palmeiras, River Plate, and Fluminense.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, despite exiting the MLS Cup playoffs early, joins Seattle Sounders in Pot 4. The draw aims to balance competitiveness and geographical representation, aligning with FIFA's guidelines for a fair setup. Messi's Inter Miami will launch the tournament at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

