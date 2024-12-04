Left Menu

Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team Triumphs Over Malaysia to Reach Asia Cup Final

The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team secured a thrilling 3-2 victory against Malaysia in the semi-final of the Men's Junior Asia Cup in Muscat. Goals from Dilraj Singh, Rohit, and Sharda Nand Tiwari paved the way for India, setting up a gripping final against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 09:53 IST
Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team Triumphs Over Malaysia to Reach Asia Cup Final
Players in action. (Picture: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Oman

In an exhilarating showdown, the Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team edged out Malaysia with a 3-2 win in the Men's Junior Asia Cup semi-final held in Muscat on Tuesday, according to a Hockey India release. Key goals from Dilraj Singh, Rohit, and Sharda Nand Tiwari propelled India into the final.

Malaysia began the semi-final aggressively, swiftly securing a penalty corner, only to be denied by the resilient Indian defense. Captain Che Nur Aqilrullah's power shot challenged India's goalie Bikramjeet, yet India maintained composure. Despite mounting pressure, Malaysia's efforts through Kamaruddin Azimuddin met steadfast Indian resistance.

India's tactical transition from defense culminated in a pivotal 10th-minute strike, with Araijeet Singh Hundal facilitating Dilraj Singh's successful conversion. Malaysia, undeterred, continued strategically in the second quarter, securing more penalty corners, although Indian defenders quelled their advances.

The third quarter saw India pushing to extend their lead, navigating through Malaysia's tight marking. Crucial moments included Rohit's decisive penalty corner goal, illustrating India's dominance. Sharda Nand Tiwari further solidified the lead, notwithstanding Malaysia's late penalty stroke by Azimuddin.

India's defense managed to contain Malaysia's late game surge, leading to a 3-1 conclusion. Anticipation builds as India prepares to confront Pakistan in a highly anticipated final, rekindling their fierce rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024