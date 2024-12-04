FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC: Battle for Redemption in Matchweek 11

FC Goa, brimming with confidence, heads to face Hyderabad FC in the opening fixture of Matchweek 11 at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium this Wednesday. Both teams are set to clash with contrasting fortunes, as Hyderabad FC struggles to regain form amid a two-game losing streak.

Currently positioned sixth in the standings, FC Goa has maintained an impressive campaign with four wins and three draws. Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC languishes in 11th place, only accruing seven points from nine matches, a stark contrast to their earlier success under coach Manolo Marquez.

While Hyderabad FC seeks their first home victory, they have shown signs of progress recently. FC Goa, renowned for their forward passes, aims to exploit Hyderabad's defensive vulnerabilities, especially from set pieces. The encounter promises to test Hyderabad's resolve against an aggressive FC Goa, fast becoming a formidable force in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)