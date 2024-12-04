K L Rahul's Versatile Batting Strategy: Mastering the Order Shuffle

In a recent interaction, Senior India batter K L Rahul expressed his willingness to adapt to any batting position as he prioritizes playing for the team. A decade into his career, Rahul has successfully navigated the 'mental challenge' of varying line-up positions.

Rahul showcased his adaptability during the first Test against Australia in Perth, where he impressed by scoring 26 and 77 as an opener, in absence of Rohit Sharma. As the day-night Test approaches, Rahul is prepared to adjust his position with Sharma's return.

The seasoned cricketer emphasized that mastering the initial 30-40 balls simplifies the batting process, whether at the top or middle of the order. This adaptable mindset has helped him amass over 3000 runs in 54 Tests across various countries.

