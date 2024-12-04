Legacy of Legends: KL Rahul Mentors Yashasvi Jaiswal
KL Rahul sees a reflection of his younger self in 22-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal during their tour in Australia. Rahul reminisces about his early career challenges and shares his experiences to guide Jaiswal. The duo formed a record partnership during their innings in Perth, showcasing Jaiswal's growing confidence.
Veteran cricketer KL Rahul has found a young protege in Yashasvi Jaiswal, a budding star on his first Australian tour. Rahul, reminiscing about his own debut here a decade ago, sees parallels between his early career struggles and the current journey of the 22-year-old Jaiswal.
In the 2014-15 series, a then 22-year-old Rahul overcame a rocky start at the MCG with an impressive century in Sydney as an opener. He hopes to pass on similar resilience to Jaiswal, as once shared by his then-senior partner Murali Vijay. Their partnership bore fruit with a record 201 opening stand in Perth.
Rahul acknowledges the inevitable self-doubt that can arise but emphasizes the importance of mental fortitude. He commends Jaiswal for gaining confidence after battling it out beyond 30-40 balls, leading to a classy century that signifies his burgeoning potential in international cricket.
