Legacy of Legends: KL Rahul Mentors Yashasvi Jaiswal

Veteran cricketer KL Rahul has found a young protege in Yashasvi Jaiswal, a budding star on his first Australian tour. Rahul, reminiscing about his own debut here a decade ago, sees parallels between his early career struggles and the current journey of the 22-year-old Jaiswal.

In the 2014-15 series, a then 22-year-old Rahul overcame a rocky start at the MCG with an impressive century in Sydney as an opener. He hopes to pass on similar resilience to Jaiswal, as once shared by his then-senior partner Murali Vijay. Their partnership bore fruit with a record 201 opening stand in Perth.

Rahul acknowledges the inevitable self-doubt that can arise but emphasizes the importance of mental fortitude. He commends Jaiswal for gaining confidence after battling it out beyond 30-40 balls, leading to a classy century that signifies his burgeoning potential in international cricket.

