Spinning Confidence: Nathan Lyon's Faith in Mitchell Marsh for Second Test

Australia's premier spinner Nathan Lyon is optimistic about all-rounder Mitchell Marsh's prospects in the upcoming second Test against India, despite Marsh's fitness concerns.

Australia's squad has included uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster as potential cover. Lyon remains prepared to shoulder extra bowling duties if necessary, highlighting his consistent adaptability in the team's varied bowling line-ups.

Reflecting on the previous loss at Perth, Lyon holds high expectations for a bounce-back performance, with the Adelaide Oval's spin-conducive conditions boosting his confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)