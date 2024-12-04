Spinning Confidence: Nathan Lyon's Faith in Mitchell Marsh for Second Test
Nathan Lyon is optimistic about Mitchell Marsh's likelihood to bowl in the second Test against India. Despite his fitness concerns, Australia may continue with Marsh in the line-up. Lyon emphasizes his readiness to take on more bowling responsibilities. The Adelaide Oval's spin-friendly pitch offers Lyon confidence after a heavy defeat in Perth.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 04-12-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 16:38 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Australia's premier spinner Nathan Lyon is optimistic about all-rounder Mitchell Marsh's prospects in the upcoming second Test against India, despite Marsh's fitness concerns.
Australia's squad has included uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster as potential cover. Lyon remains prepared to shoulder extra bowling duties if necessary, highlighting his consistent adaptability in the team's varied bowling line-ups.
Reflecting on the previous loss at Perth, Lyon holds high expectations for a bounce-back performance, with the Adelaide Oval's spin-conducive conditions boosting his confidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
