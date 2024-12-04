Jofra Archer's Test Cricket Comeback: A Glimmer of Hope

Jofra Archer, England's renowned pacer, is on the verge of returning to Test cricket as his central contract now stretches beyond the 2025-26 Ashes series. England's Test captain, Ben Stokes, expressed optimism over Archer's renewed interest in the red-ball format despite recent disputes with the ECB regarding his IPL participation in 2025.

Archer, who last appeared in a Test match for England in February 2021, is among the three fast bowlers to have their central contracts extended until October 2026. This list includes Brydon Carse, who recently took 10 wickets in a Test against New Zealand, and Matthew Potts. Archer's contract extension hints at regular appearances for the 29-year-old bowler, who has battled injuries since his impressive debut in 2019.

The ECB has shown unwavering faith in Archer, keeping a close watch on his fitness and managing his workload for injury prevention. His consistent performance in 2024, including 20 appearances and eight T20 World Cup matches for England, showcased his potential. As Archer gears up for a possible return to the Test arena, he may feature in County Championship games commencing June 22, given his likelihood of missing the one-off Test against Zimbabwe due to IPL commitments.

