BCCI Unveils 2023-24 Central Contracts: Star Players and Surprising Comebacks

In a pivotal announcement, the BCCI has unveiled its central contracts for the 2023-24 season, maintaining cricket heroes Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli at the pinnacle, with A+ retainerships worth Rs seven crore annually. This decision echoes past preferences, reflecting the consistent performances of these stalwarts.

The board saw notable returns as Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan rejoined the fold after being left out last year for prioritizing the IPL over domestic commitments. Iyer, reinstated in group B, secures a Rs three crore contract, while Kishan finds his place in category C.

Rishabh Pant, recovering from a serious accident, climbs back to category A, while the retired Ravichandran Ashwin makes way. Category C expands with new talents like Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana, marking a total of 19 players. The new list signals BCCI's strategic balance between seasoned performers and budding talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)