Left Menu

BCCI Unveils 2023-24 Central Contracts: Star Players and Surprising Comebacks

The BCCI released its 2023-24 central contracts, featuring star players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the top category, alongside significant comebacks such as Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan in lower categories. Rishabh Pant returns to category A, and new entrants join category C.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:20 IST
BCCI Unveils 2023-24 Central Contracts: Star Players and Surprising Comebacks
BCCI logo (Photo: BCCI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal announcement, the BCCI has unveiled its central contracts for the 2023-24 season, maintaining cricket heroes Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli at the pinnacle, with A+ retainerships worth Rs seven crore annually. This decision echoes past preferences, reflecting the consistent performances of these stalwarts.

The board saw notable returns as Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan rejoined the fold after being left out last year for prioritizing the IPL over domestic commitments. Iyer, reinstated in group B, secures a Rs three crore contract, while Kishan finds his place in category C.

Rishabh Pant, recovering from a serious accident, climbs back to category A, while the retired Ravichandran Ashwin makes way. Category C expands with new talents like Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana, marking a total of 19 players. The new list signals BCCI's strategic balance between seasoned performers and budding talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025