Aaron Rai Triumphs at Hero Shot: A Skillful Display

Aaron Rai, a golfer of Indian origin, emerged victorious in the Hero Shot at the Hero World Challenge, which serves as the precursor to the main event hosted by the legendary Tiger Woods.

Rai's impressive performance involved landing two out of three crucial shots on a floating platform, surpassing fellow competitor Jason Day in the final round.

This fast-paced challenge featured six participants selected from a pool of 20 competitors who will compete in the 72-hole main event scheduled for early December.

(With inputs from agencies.)