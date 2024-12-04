Left Menu

DAZN Scores Exclusive Rights to 2025 Club World Cup

DAZN will exclusively broadcast the 32-team 2025 Club World Cup, as announced by FIFA. The rights cover all 63 matches, which will be freely available from June 15 to July 13 in the U.S. CEO Shay Segev highlighted the deal as a key moment for DAZN's expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:24 IST
DAZN Scores Exclusive Rights to 2025 Club World Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

DAZN, a leading sports streaming platform, has secured exclusive broadcasting rights for the 32-team 2025 Club World Cup, FIFA announced on Wednesday.

The agreement marks a significant step for DAZN, a partner to top European leagues such as Serie A, LaLiga, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1. Spanning June 15 to July 13, all 63 matches will be broadcast free, elevating the platform's appeal to global sports enthusiasts.

Shay Segev, DAZN's CEO, expressed excitement over this milestone, emphasizing its role in DAZN's vision to become the premier sports entertainment platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024