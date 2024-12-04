DAZN Scores Exclusive Rights to 2025 Club World Cup

DAZN, a leading sports streaming platform, has secured exclusive broadcasting rights for the 32-team 2025 Club World Cup, FIFA announced on Wednesday.

The agreement marks a significant step for DAZN, a partner to top European leagues such as Serie A, LaLiga, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1. Spanning June 15 to July 13, all 63 matches will be broadcast free, elevating the platform's appeal to global sports enthusiasts.

Shay Segev, DAZN's CEO, expressed excitement over this milestone, emphasizing its role in DAZN's vision to become the premier sports entertainment platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)