DAZN Scores Exclusive Rights to 2025 Club World Cup
DAZN will exclusively broadcast the 32-team 2025 Club World Cup, as announced by FIFA. The rights cover all 63 matches, which will be freely available from June 15 to July 13 in the U.S. CEO Shay Segev highlighted the deal as a key moment for DAZN's expansion.
DAZN, a leading sports streaming platform, has secured exclusive broadcasting rights for the 32-team 2025 Club World Cup, FIFA announced on Wednesday.
The agreement marks a significant step for DAZN, a partner to top European leagues such as Serie A, LaLiga, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1. Spanning June 15 to July 13, all 63 matches will be broadcast free, elevating the platform's appeal to global sports enthusiasts.
Shay Segev, DAZN's CEO, expressed excitement over this milestone, emphasizing its role in DAZN's vision to become the premier sports entertainment platform.
