Left Menu

Sumo Returns to London: A Cultural and Sporting Extravaganza

Next year, London's Royal Albert Hall will host the Grand Sumo Tournament outside Japan for the second time in history. The event will blend the sport with cultural rituals, featuring wrestlers from Japan's top division. It aims to introduce and celebrate Japanese tradition among the British public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:31 IST
Sumo Returns to London: A Cultural and Sporting Extravaganza
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a historic resurgence, London's Royal Albert Hall will host the Grand Sumo Tournament outside Japan for only the second time in its 1,500-year history. The event, repeating the feat achieved in 1991, will see a raised clay 'dohyo' constructed for the bouts, immersing spectators in authentic sumo tradition.

James Ainscough, Royal Albert Hall's chief executive, highlighted the event's dual focus on sport and cultural ritual. 'It's not just an exciting sporting event; it's a cultural moment,' he said. 'We hope to offer an experience of Japanese sumo tradition that challenges and expands worldviews.'

From October 15-19, top-tier Japanese wrestlers will compete for the London title under the supervision of 1991 tournament winner Hokutoumi, now Nobuyoshi Hakkaku, chairman of the Japan Sumo Association. Hakkaku emphasizes the event's role in sharing Japanese culture with the British audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024