Sumo Returns to London: A Cultural and Sporting Extravaganza

In a historic resurgence, London's Royal Albert Hall will host the Grand Sumo Tournament outside Japan for only the second time in its 1,500-year history. The event, repeating the feat achieved in 1991, will see a raised clay 'dohyo' constructed for the bouts, immersing spectators in authentic sumo tradition.

James Ainscough, Royal Albert Hall's chief executive, highlighted the event's dual focus on sport and cultural ritual. 'It's not just an exciting sporting event; it's a cultural moment,' he said. 'We hope to offer an experience of Japanese sumo tradition that challenges and expands worldviews.'

From October 15-19, top-tier Japanese wrestlers will compete for the London title under the supervision of 1991 tournament winner Hokutoumi, now Nobuyoshi Hakkaku, chairman of the Japan Sumo Association. Hakkaku emphasizes the event's role in sharing Japanese culture with the British audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)