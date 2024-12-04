Left Menu

India Poised for ODI Clash Against Australia with New Lineup

India's Women's Cricket Team is preparing for a crucial ODI series against Australia with several key changes in the lineup. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur underscores the significance of this series, both as a preparation for the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup and as a chance to reclaim momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:52 IST
India Poised for ODI Clash Against Australia with New Lineup
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo: BCCI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

India's Women's Cricket Team is gearing up for an important ODI series against the formidable Australia, with noticeable changes in their squad. The absence of young opener Shafali Verma has caught attention as wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh makes her comeback.

Team captain Harmanpreet Kaur emphasized Shafali's value to the team, expressing confidence in her return to the national setup. During the pre-match press conference, Harmanpreet highlighted the team's focus, mentioning that they are keen on maintaining their winning momentum in preparation for the Women's ODI World Cup.

India's recent 2-1 series triumph over New Zealand has instilled confidence within the team. As they step into Australian conditions, the squad, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, aims to continue their successful form, leveraging their skills and experience against a well-matched opponent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024