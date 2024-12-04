India Poised for ODI Clash Against Australia with New Lineup

India's Women's Cricket Team is gearing up for an important ODI series against the formidable Australia, with noticeable changes in their squad. The absence of young opener Shafali Verma has caught attention as wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh makes her comeback.

Team captain Harmanpreet Kaur emphasized Shafali's value to the team, expressing confidence in her return to the national setup. During the pre-match press conference, Harmanpreet highlighted the team's focus, mentioning that they are keen on maintaining their winning momentum in preparation for the Women's ODI World Cup.

India's recent 2-1 series triumph over New Zealand has instilled confidence within the team. As they step into Australian conditions, the squad, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, aims to continue their successful form, leveraging their skills and experience against a well-matched opponent.

(With inputs from agencies.)