India Clinches Hat-Trick Victory in Junior Asia Cup

Araijeet Singh Hundal scored four goals leading India to a 5-3 victory against Pakistan in the Junior Asia Cup final, securing their fifth title. India had previously won in 2004, 2008, 2015, and 2023. Japan claimed third place, defeating Malaysia 2-1 in a closely contested match.

Araijeet Singh Hundal was the hero of the match, scoring four goals to propel India to a 5-3 victory over Pakistan in the Junior Asia Cup final. His stellar performance helped India secure their fifth title in the continental tournament.

The match was closely contested, with Pakistan opening the scoring in the third minute through Hannan Shahid. However, India quickly leveled up with Hundal's flawless drag-flick tactics, helping the team gain a foothold and ultimately clinch the victory.

India has now won this prestigious title five times, with previous victories in 2004, 2008, 2015, and 2023. Meanwhile, Japan secured a 2-1 win against Malaysia to take third place earlier that day.

