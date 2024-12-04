India Clinches Hat-Trick Victory in Junior Asia Cup

Araijeet Singh Hundal was the hero of the match, scoring four goals to propel India to a 5-3 victory over Pakistan in the Junior Asia Cup final. His stellar performance helped India secure their fifth title in the continental tournament.

The match was closely contested, with Pakistan opening the scoring in the third minute through Hannan Shahid. However, India quickly leveled up with Hundal's flawless drag-flick tactics, helping the team gain a foothold and ultimately clinch the victory.

India has now won this prestigious title five times, with previous victories in 2004, 2008, 2015, and 2023. Meanwhile, Japan secured a 2-1 win against Malaysia to take third place earlier that day.

(With inputs from agencies.)