India Clinches Hat-Trick Victory in Junior Asia Cup
Araijeet Singh Hundal scored four goals leading India to a 5-3 victory against Pakistan in the Junior Asia Cup final, securing their fifth title. India had previously won in 2004, 2008, 2015, and 2023. Japan claimed third place, defeating Malaysia 2-1 in a closely contested match.
- Country:
- Oman
Araijeet Singh Hundal was the hero of the match, scoring four goals to propel India to a 5-3 victory over Pakistan in the Junior Asia Cup final. His stellar performance helped India secure their fifth title in the continental tournament.
The match was closely contested, with Pakistan opening the scoring in the third minute through Hannan Shahid. However, India quickly leveled up with Hundal's flawless drag-flick tactics, helping the team gain a foothold and ultimately clinch the victory.
India has now won this prestigious title five times, with previous victories in 2004, 2008, 2015, and 2023. Meanwhile, Japan secured a 2-1 win against Malaysia to take third place earlier that day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Mahayuti Alliance Eyes Hat-Trick Victory in Maharashtra Elections
BJP's Triumph: Hat-Trick of Achievements in Maharashtra Assembly
BJP Eyes Hat-trick Victory Amid Fierce Contests in Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections
Kevin Schade's Hat-Trick Steals the Show as Brentford Triumphs Over Leicester
Justin Kluivert Makes History with Hat-Trick of Penalties