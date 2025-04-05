Delhi Capitals' Triple Triumph: Dominant Hat-Trick Start to IPL 2025

In a significant win over Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel expressed his surprise at the ease of securing three consecutive wins in IPL 2025, admitting the team hasn't played a 'perfect match' yet. The victory marks the first time since 2009 that Delhi Capitals started the season with three wins.

During the post-match presentation, Axar noted, 'I did not expect it to be easy, especially winning three on the bounce. Everyone contributed and the team balance seems right. As a captain, winning three out of three is gratifying. Yet, I believe we haven't achieved flawless performance.' DC's victory was bolstered by KL Rahul's impressive 77 runs and crucial bowling contributions from Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav.

Opting to bat first, DC managed 183/6, with vital partnerships and a spirited cameo from Tristan Stubbs towards the end. In response, CSK fell short at 158/5, despite efforts from Vijay Shankar and MS Dhoni. Vipraj Nigam emerged as a standout bowler for DC, and KL Rahul was awarded Player of the Match, confirming DC's top position in the league standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)