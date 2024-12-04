Headlines in Sports: Big Moves and Major Setbacks
Significant sports news include Josh Simmons entering the NFL Draft, Delanie Sheehan signing with Houston Dash, and key coaching changes. Joe Burrow makes a playful comment, and Manchester United faces controversy regarding LGBTQ support. Several top athletes announce decisions ahead of National Signing Day.
In a flurry of sports-related announcements, Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons is entering the 2025 NFL Draft despite recovering from knee surgery, his agent revealed to ESPN.
The Houston Dash have locked in midfielder Delanie Sheehan through the 2026 season, with a mutual option for an additional year, highlighting pivotal roster changes.
Amid controversies, including Manchester United's scrapped LGBTQ gesture, fans watch eagerly as top athletes, like Michael Terry III, make decisive career choices on National Signing Day.
