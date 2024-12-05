Left Menu

Seam or Spin: The Over-Rate Dilemma in Test Cricket

New Zealand's Tom Latham and England's Ben Stokes call for a reevaluation of test cricket's required over-rate, especially in seam-dominated matches. Both teams were penalized in Christchurch, affecting their World Test Championship standings. Latham highlights the difference in regions, citing spin bowls' common use in Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 11:42 IST
Seam or Spin: The Over-Rate Dilemma in Test Cricket

New Zealand captain Tom Latham and England captain Ben Stokes are urging cricket authorities to review the required over-rate in test matches, especially those involving significant seam bowling. Both teams suffered penalties in Christchurch, impacting their World Test Championship standings.

Stokes expressed his frustration on social media, highlighting the early conclusion of the match. He disclosed his ongoing protest against signing over-rate sheets, a stance originating from his past Ashes frustrations. He pointed out the lack of an over-rate issue in Asia, where spin dominates.

Both captains face challenges maintaining the 15-overs-per-hour rule, imposed by the ICC. Latham advocates for a review, acknowledging the complexity when boundary hits increase. The teams, unchanged for the upcoming test, may again confront over-rate penalties, with only one spinner among the 22 players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024