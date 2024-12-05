Seam or Spin: The Over-Rate Dilemma in Test Cricket

New Zealand captain Tom Latham and England captain Ben Stokes are urging cricket authorities to review the required over-rate in test matches, especially those involving significant seam bowling. Both teams suffered penalties in Christchurch, impacting their World Test Championship standings.

Stokes expressed his frustration on social media, highlighting the early conclusion of the match. He disclosed his ongoing protest against signing over-rate sheets, a stance originating from his past Ashes frustrations. He pointed out the lack of an over-rate issue in Asia, where spin dominates.

Both captains face challenges maintaining the 15-overs-per-hour rule, imposed by the ICC. Latham advocates for a review, acknowledging the complexity when boundary hits increase. The teams, unchanged for the upcoming test, may again confront over-rate penalties, with only one spinner among the 22 players.

(With inputs from agencies.)