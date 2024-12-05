Jay Shah's Vision: Taking Cricket to New Heights

Jay Shah, the newly-appointed chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), has pledged to elevate cricket to new heights. Shah, who took over as the youngest ICC chairman, made these remarks during his initial visit to the organization's Dubai headquarters.

Elected without opposition in August, Shah, at 36, is the fifth Indian to assume this prestigious position. His tenure commenced on December 1, marking a significant chapter for both him and the global cricket community. During his visit, Shah described the experience as both productive and inspiring.

Shah emphasized the importance of collaboration in his meeting with ICC Board Directors and staff, highlighting the initial roadmap and strategies necessary to propel cricket forward. He was particularly pleased with the ICC team's dedication, as recognized by ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja. Shah succeeded Greg Barclay, who served as ICC chairman since 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)