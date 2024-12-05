Cricket Fever: Indian Fans Flock to Women's ODI with Enthusiasm
Indian cricket fans, young and old, gathered at Allan Border Field to support their team in the Women's ODI against Australia. Despite a loss, the lively atmosphere was filled with vibrant support for stars like Smriti Mandhana, highlighting cricket’s unifying spirit within the Indian diaspora.
Cricket fever gripped the Allan Border Field on Thursday, as Indian fans of all ages filled the stands to witness the Women's ODI against Australia. The enthusiastic crowd came out in droves, sporting blue jerseys and waving the tricolour, in hopes of seeing a victory.
Despite the Indian women's team's defeat by five wickets, the unwavering support from fans like 70-year-old Satinder Pal Sandhu and his six-month-old granddaughter underscored the sport's enduring appeal. Residents from across Australia, eager not to miss India play, packed the stadium, turning it into a sea of jubilant supporters.
Beyond cheering, the event showcased cricket's universal charm, drawing in local Australian communities and generating significant revenue. With hopes high for the next match, fans like Anila and merchandise manager Miranda are already planning their next visit.

