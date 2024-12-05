Left Menu

Mbappe's Struggles Overshadow Real Madrid's LaLiga Battle

Real Madrid faces a challenging LaLiga match against Girona, with Kylian Mbappe under scrutiny after missing crucial penalties. Real's struggles continue with injuries to key players, while Girona aims to maintain their unbeaten league run. Kylian Mbappe vows to improve despite recent setbacks and criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 20:32 IST
Mbappe's Struggles Overshadow Real Madrid's LaLiga Battle
Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe, currently under intense scrutiny, will be a key focus as Real Madrid prepares to clash with Girona in LaLiga. Mbappe's recent form, particularly his missed penalties, adds pressure to a Real side already reeling from a slew of injuries and recent defeats.

Real Madrid suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat at Athletic Bilbao, marking their fourth loss in seven games. Missing crucial players like Vinicius Jr. and Dani Carvajal, Real failed to seize the opportunity to close the gap on Barcelona, who lead by four points.

Kylian Mbappe, expected to be a game-changer, has yet to fully integrate with Real's squad since joining from Paris St Germain. Despite scoring 10 goals, his overall play has been criticized. Meanwhile, Girona, on a four-game unbeaten streak, looks to capitalize on Real's misfortunes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024