Mbappe's Struggles Overshadow Real Madrid's LaLiga Battle

Kylian Mbappe, currently under intense scrutiny, will be a key focus as Real Madrid prepares to clash with Girona in LaLiga. Mbappe's recent form, particularly his missed penalties, adds pressure to a Real side already reeling from a slew of injuries and recent defeats.

Real Madrid suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat at Athletic Bilbao, marking their fourth loss in seven games. Missing crucial players like Vinicius Jr. and Dani Carvajal, Real failed to seize the opportunity to close the gap on Barcelona, who lead by four points.

Kylian Mbappe, expected to be a game-changer, has yet to fully integrate with Real's squad since joining from Paris St Germain. Despite scoring 10 goals, his overall play has been criticized. Meanwhile, Girona, on a four-game unbeaten streak, looks to capitalize on Real's misfortunes.

