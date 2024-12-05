Left Menu

Zimbabwe Clinches Thrilling Victory Against Pakistan in T20 Finale

Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by two wickets in the final T20 match of their series at Queens Sports Club. Despite earlier heavy losses, the hosts chased a 132 target, thrilling fans with a last-over win. Richard Ngarava secured the victory, with Tinotenda Maposa's crucial boundaries setting the stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 20:59 IST
Zimbabwe Clinches Thrilling Victory Against Pakistan in T20 Finale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling finale to their T20 series, Zimbabwe emerged victorious over Pakistan by two wickets at the Queens Sports Club on Thursday. This win brought consolation to home fans after Zimbabwe suffered heavy defeats in the earlier matches.

Pakistan managed to reach 132-7 in their innings after winning the toss and opting to bat first. However, a resilient Zimbabwean side led by top scorer Brian Bennett, who hit 43 off 35 balls, kept their hopes alive till the end.

The decisive over saw Tinotenda Maposa striking a four and a six, setting the stage for Richard Ngarava to score the crucial winning run, culminating in a tense finish that delighted the home crowd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

