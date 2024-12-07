Storm Halts Merseyside Derby Clash

The much-anticipated Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions. The Premier League face-off was scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

In an early morning announcement, Everton confirmed at 8:34 a.m. that the match would not proceed as planned. The decision comes as the Met Office released alerts regarding rain, wind, and potential flooding across regions of the United Kingdom.

Fans and players of both clubs will need to await rescheduling as safety concerns take precedence amidst the severe weather.

