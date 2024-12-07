Left Menu

Storm Halts Merseyside Derby Clash

The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool was postponed due to severe weather. Scheduled for 12:30 p.m., Everton announced the cancellation at 8:34 a.m. The Met Office had issued rain, wind, and flood warnings across parts of the U.K., leading to the match's postponement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 07-12-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 14:40 IST
Storm Halts Merseyside Derby Clash
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The much-anticipated Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions. The Premier League face-off was scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

In an early morning announcement, Everton confirmed at 8:34 a.m. that the match would not proceed as planned. The decision comes as the Met Office released alerts regarding rain, wind, and potential flooding across regions of the United Kingdom.

Fans and players of both clubs will need to await rescheduling as safety concerns take precedence amidst the severe weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024