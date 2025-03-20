Left Menu

Canon India Leads the Market in Multifunction Devices with Unmatched Innovation

Canon India has maintained its top position in the Colour, Mono, and Overall Laser Copier Multifunction Device categories, as per IDC's report for Q4 2024. This achievement underscores their dedication to innovation and customer experience, securing a 28.4% market share and marking nine years of market leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | National | Updated: 20-03-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 12:29 IST
Canon India Leads the Market in Multifunction Devices with Unmatched Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Canon India has once again proven its dominance in the Colour, Mono, and Overall Laser Copier Multifunction Device segments, as highlighted in the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker for Q4 2024. With a substantial market share of 28.4%, Canon continues to set industry standards.

The continuous recognition over the past nine years reflects the company's commitment to technological innovation and customer satisfaction. Canon India's President & CEO, Toshiaki Nomura, expressed pride in their achievement and emphasized the company's mission to enhance business productivity through superior printing solutions.

Canon's expansion to meet the diverse needs of SMEs, corporates, government entities, and professionals has been noteworthy. The introduction of the imageRUNNER and imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX series has driven demand for high-quality, efficient printing solutions. Canon India remains focused on delivering cutting-edge, sustainable solutions for businesses across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cyber threat detection: How human-AI collaboration is changing the game

A new era in mining: How AI is redefining maintenance and efficiency

Can synthetic data bridge the research gap in rare diseases?

Outsmarting Scammers: A game that can save you from online fraud

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025