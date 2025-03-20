Canon India Leads the Market in Multifunction Devices with Unmatched Innovation

Canon India has once again proven its dominance in the Colour, Mono, and Overall Laser Copier Multifunction Device segments, as highlighted in the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker for Q4 2024. With a substantial market share of 28.4%, Canon continues to set industry standards.

The continuous recognition over the past nine years reflects the company's commitment to technological innovation and customer satisfaction. Canon India's President & CEO, Toshiaki Nomura, expressed pride in their achievement and emphasized the company's mission to enhance business productivity through superior printing solutions.

Canon's expansion to meet the diverse needs of SMEs, corporates, government entities, and professionals has been noteworthy. The introduction of the imageRUNNER and imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX series has driven demand for high-quality, efficient printing solutions. Canon India remains focused on delivering cutting-edge, sustainable solutions for businesses across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)