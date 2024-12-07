HAL and SAI Team Up to Boost India's Sporting Dreams

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a Maharatna CPSE, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Friday to establish the 'HAL-SAI High-Performance Centre' in Bengaluru as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

This groundbreaking collaboration is set to enhance India's sporting potential by leveraging the power of science and technology through a range of specialized facilities. The move comes as part of HAL's longstanding commitment to fostering sports, in partnership with the Sports Authority of India, providing world-class resources for India's athletes.

The new centre will house facilities in Anthropometry, Biomechanics, Exercise Biochemistry, and several other advanced areas, aimed at boosting athletes' performance. Coupled with the existing HAL-SAI Sports Training Centre in Odisha and a new Football Academy in Bengaluru, this marks a significant milestone for Indian sports.

