Storm Darragh Forces Merseyside Derby Postponement Amid Safety Concerns
The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool was postponed due to hazardous conditions caused by Storm Darragh. Strong winds led to safety concerns, affecting multiple Premier League matches. Despite the storm, other planned games proceeded with warnings for fans to travel safely. The derby's new date remains unconfirmed.
Updated: 07-12-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 16:16 IST
The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool was postponed on Saturday amid the chaos brought by Storm Darragh, which battered the region with severe winds and rain.
The Premier League match was slated for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff, but safety concerns led to its cancellation. Everton announced the decision following consultations with the Merseyside police and local authorities.
The storm affected several matches across England. Despite warnings, other Premier League games proceeded, with teams urging fans to exercise caution while traveling.
