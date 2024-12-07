Left Menu

Storm Darragh Forces Merseyside Derby Postponement Amid Safety Concerns

The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool was postponed due to hazardous conditions caused by Storm Darragh. Strong winds led to safety concerns, affecting multiple Premier League matches. Despite the storm, other planned games proceeded with warnings for fans to travel safely. The derby's new date remains unconfirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 07-12-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 16:16 IST
Storm Darragh Forces Merseyside Derby Postponement Amid Safety Concerns
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool was postponed on Saturday amid the chaos brought by Storm Darragh, which battered the region with severe winds and rain.

The Premier League match was slated for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff, but safety concerns led to its cancellation. Everton announced the decision following consultations with the Merseyside police and local authorities.

The storm affected several matches across England. Despite warnings, other Premier League games proceeded, with teams urging fans to exercise caution while traveling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024