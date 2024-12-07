Storm Darragh Forces Merseyside Derby Postponement Amid Safety Concerns

The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool was postponed on Saturday amid the chaos brought by Storm Darragh, which battered the region with severe winds and rain.

The Premier League match was slated for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff, but safety concerns led to its cancellation. Everton announced the decision following consultations with the Merseyside police and local authorities.

The storm affected several matches across England. Despite warnings, other Premier League games proceeded, with teams urging fans to exercise caution while traveling.

(With inputs from agencies.)